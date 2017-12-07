JLR car sales rise 10pc

For the year to November JLR sales are ahead seven per cent at 565,412.

The monthly figures included 13,688 Jaguar cars – down 6.3 per cent – and 38,644 Land Rovers, a rise of 17 per cent.

Overseas markets showed the strongest retail sales growth of 20 per cent. The Chinese market was up 19 per cent and North America by eight per cent.

JLR's sales in the UK rose by nine per cent and Europe was two per cent down.

Andy Goss, JLR group sales operations director, said: November has been a robust month for Land Rover, driving sales up globally across all of our key regions. Jaguar sales have been more hard won but the future performance of both brands will be boosted as the new Jaguar E-Pace goes on sale across the world and the new 18 MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with plug-in hybrid capability go to market."

Land Rover sales were driven by the arrival of Range Rover Velar, the new Discovery – both powered by Ingenium engines made at its Wolverhampton engine manufacturing centre and more established models such as the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

Jaguar is hoping for a major boost next year with the arrival of the all-electric i-Pace.

Its E-Pace is powered by two-litre Ingenium power plants made at the £1 billion engine factory on Wolverhampton's i54 site

JLR, which now employs almost 42,000 people globally, has decided that from 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified.

It will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean petrol and diesel engines made in Wolverhampton.