Twin Peaks! Meet Poundland's cheeky home-grown rival to Toblerone

Meet the Twin Peak bar, Poundland’s answer to the shrinking Swiss treat, writes Aaron Cox.

The Willenhall-based company is cashing in on Christmas and taking advantage of discontent caused by Toblerone’s decision to substantially reduce the weight of its bars.

The Wolverhampton Poundland branch received around 500 of the 500,000 chocolate bars that have been produced and are already on course to sell-out with demand soaring.

The chocolate bars are also produced just down the road in Birmingham, which means customers picking them up are buying British.

The much-anticipated release was due back in August, but was delayed due to a legal dispute with the creators of Toblerone for similarities between the products.

Store manager Gary Blakemore said: “About 500 have gone on sale in-store and there’s been lots of customer demand.

“The product is outselling most of our other chocolate bars and we should be looking to sell out very soon.”

While Toblerone is shaped like the Swiss mountains, Poundland cheekily claims the Twin Peak bar is named after the Wrekin and Ercall hills, both near Telford.

The bar is made at Birmingham’s Walkers Chocolates Limited, which has delivered popular lines for the company such as ‘Mint Knights’ for over a decade.

“There have been many products like this that have gone down fantastically well with the customer,” said Mr Blakemore. “All the feedback has been positive. If anything, they have been looking forward to it more because they’ve had to wait.

“It was more of an excitement that it was going to come in the future. It was never a question of if, it was a matter of when.”

Limited stocks of the bars are still being sold across 850 branches, with the first 50 bought each coming with a certificate.

It is the product of the week, so the intention will be to sell out first,” he said. “There has been no backlash at all.”