Bakery strike is called off

The drivers who work at the Kingsmill bakery in West Bromwich, who deliver 1.5 million loaves each week, have overwhelmingly accepted a revised pay offer.

Union Unitem said that about 130 drivers, maintenance staff and security personnel at the Birmingham Road site had agreed a new pay package.

Unite lead officer for the food sector Joe Clarke said: “As part of the agreed deal with ABF Grain Products, the exact terms won’t be disclosed.

“The pay rise, backdated to April 2017, is slightly over 2.5 per cent and with a two per cent increase for year two, starting in April 2018. This is coupled with a further markets rate payment adjustment being added to this figure of 0.5 per cent and a further 0.6 per cent payment for a 12 month voluntary arrangement for the working time derogation.

“This deal reflects a good outcome with an overall package which sees the desired improvements to rates of pay that we have been pushing for at Allied Bakeries Kingsmill West Bromwich."

Mr Clarke said the workforce voted overwhelmingly to accept the revised offer and Unite members were working normally.

“I would like to thank our members for the solidarity that they have shown which has brought about this positive outcome and we look forward to a constructive relationship with the management going forward," he added.