Velar drives record sales for Jaguar Land Rover in the USA

America, along with China, is one of the West Midlands-based luxury car maker's key markets, and it has seen its big 4x4 vehicles enjoying record sales in the US in November, driven by demand for the new Range Rover Velar.

Overall JLR sales rose to 9,862 cars in November, pushing sales so for this year up 11% to 102,939 on 2016 and on pace for new annual US sales record

With 6,801 units sales and 20% year-on-year growth, Land Rover had its best ever November sales and has surpassed its 2016 record US full year sales figure.

Meanwhile Jaguar F-Type sales grew 40% on November last year, although Jaguar as a whole suffered a 9% drop in November to 3,381.

“We have achieved a new November monthly sales record for the US market, led by the excellent performance of our newest SUV models,” said Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO for JLR North America.

"The all-new Range Rover Velar hit its best monthly sales since its launch in August. Looking forward, we are confident we are going to wrap-up 2017 with another record growth year.”

Big sales in the US and China are helping buoy up figures for JLR and maintaining demand for its four cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel power plants, built at its £1 billion Wolverhampton engine plant on the i54 site where it employs around 1,700 people.