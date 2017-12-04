Banks's goes big with its advent calender

It's the latest wheeze from the team behind the Banks's Beer graffiti campaign that has been puzzling and amusing Black Country people in equal measure over the last year.

This time the aim is to replace the usual festive cheesiness with a refreshingly honest take on the holiday season.

The unconventional campaign has seen the brewery transform a disused, boarded-up building into a giant, 11-metre-tall advent calendar. Each of the 25 windows on the old Brewbaker's building in Willenhall Road reveals a cheeky Christmas-themed graffiti design and witty commentary aiming to subvert the season’s conventions.

The landmark building, considered a local eyesore, has been empty for nearly two decades.

Banks's says the tongue-in-cheek campaign aims to give people a much-needed laugh at a time of the year that’s loaded with expectations.

The latest 'Tells Christmas like it is' stunt is part of Banks’s ongoing ‘Tells it like it is’ campaign, which kicked off last December in the brewery's home turf of Wolverhampton. It has been designed as a bold attempt to engage a younger audience, whilst staying true to the brewery’s gritty Black Country roots.

Gaynor Green, from Banks’s, said: “While Banks’s remains proud of its rich heritage, our focus has been to give the brand a new lease of life by appealing to a fresh audience.

"Throughout the past year, the ‘Tells It Like It Is’ campaign has gone from strength to strength in capturing the brand’s modern and ambitious stance speaking in the relatable language of the pub-goer.”

Unveiled this weekend in Wolverhampton, the image is also being launched across Banks's Beer's social media channels, including Twitter.

Banks’s beers have been brewed at Park Brewery, Wolverhampton since 1875. It is the key Black Country ale of city-based beer and pubs giant Marston's, which has just revealed record breaking sales figures of £1bn and profits of £100m.