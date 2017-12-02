Minister Margot James backs Small Business Saturday

She said: "With Christmas on the horizon we will all be focussing on the special people in our lives – our partners and parents, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and in my case, nieces and nephews. But let’s also pay tribute to our local heroes: the UK’s 5.7 million small businesses. We have all experienced the delight of finding that special present in our favourite independent shop. Or perhaps the moment when we’ve forgotten the Christmas sprouts and have to be saved by our local grocer.

"That’s why, today, as Minister for Small Business – and a former small business owner myself – I am delighted to support Small Business Saturday.

"Now in its fifth year, Small Business Saturday is an annual campaign encouraging consumers to support local shops. Last Small Business Saturday, more than £700 million was spent in small businesses in a single day.

"These businesses may be small but their impact is huge, employing 13 million people. But more than this, they are there, day in and day out, at the heart of our local communities.

T"he UK now has nearly 200,000 more small business since last year – meaning more jobs, more opportunities and more choice for consumers. They are the beating heart of our economy and this Government is completely behind them. Our Industrial Strategy is building an environment in which they can continue to thrive. Since 2010 we have provided £3.4 billion of financial support to more than 59,000 smaller businesses and issued more than 50,000 loans through the Start Up Loans Company. We have also appointed a Small Business Commissioner to support businesses in getting paid quicker.

"But there is always more to do. That’s why we are helping businesses to create better, higher-paying jobs across the country with a modern Industrial Strategy. These measures will help build a Britain that is fit for the future and ensure our small businesses continue to thrive.

"My father was a self-made businessman so, growing up, I had a lot of exposure to business talk. The idea of starting my own business came naturally to me. When I started a PR agency in the 1980s it didn’t occur to me to look to the Government for help. Now the Government offers a wide range of support for people keen to start a business including loans and mentoring.

"I would encourage anyone interested in starting a business to explore the support available by getting in touch with the Business Support Helpline on 0300 456 3565.

"Today I’ll be out visiting small businesses in Stourbridge, stocking up for Christmas. Let us all get behind the campaign: to think big by shopping small and supporting a local business."