Firms urged to host events for Black Country Business Festival

The Business Festival is run in association with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and supported by the University of Wolverhampton and Talbots Law.

It is a new two-week ‘festival’ of business events taking place from April 23 to May 4. Events are put on by local companies to help other Black Country businesses and individuals learn from each other, share and grow.

To help anyone that is considering organising an event in the Business Festival, a free workshop is being held on Wednesday, December 6, from 2pm-3.30pm at the Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick.

Entitled ‘How to Host an Amazing Event’, the workshop will introduce the Business Festival application process and help event organisers to shape their events to ensure they get the best out of the Business Festival. There will be opportunities to ask questions and one-to-one discussions will be possible for a further hour from 3.30pm.

Although the workshop is free to attend, numbers are limited so registration is essential. Visit www.blackcountrybusinessfestival.com/rsvp to register or email hello@associate-events.com.

Alister De Ternant, managing director of festival organisers Associate Events, said: “The workshop is for any business or organisation in the Black Country and it is completely free to anyone to come along to.

“We want people to use this time to come and find out more about the Business Festival and how to put on a really useful business event with stimulating, engaging content that will be attractive to the audience and that people will want to attend.

“This is a great chance to ask lots of questions about the process and to get a real understanding of how organisations can get the most out of running events in the Black Country Business Festival.”

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Black Country Chamber, added “The Black Country Business Festival is set to be the largest business event in the region and will truly put our region on the map and showcase its innovation, commerce and culture on an international scale – it’s going from strength to strength. Already we have had over 40 expressions of interest to run events of all descriptions, shapes and sizes, and from across all sectors.

“However, the application process closes on February 14. With Christmas looming, we’ve set up this event now, to allow time for applications from anyone wanting to run an event, but not quite sure of the best way to approach it.”

With around 100 events expected over the fortnight, the Business Festival will provide a great platform to show the rest of the UK the interesting and diverse businesses based here and encourage investment.

Tickets to events in the Black Country Business Festival will go on sale in January.

For information visit www.blackcountrybusinessfestival.com