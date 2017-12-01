British Airways launches new flights to summer hotspots from Birmingham

The Birmingham routes start in May, with an extra weekend flight from Birmingham to Palma and additional summer flights to Malaga and Florence.

It follows British Airways return to Birmingham this summer after a decade long gap, running four summer-only routes to Malaga, Ibiza, Palma and Florence.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial, said: “Following the successful launch of our regional flying this year we are delighted to resume flights from these three important UK airports next summer. We have looked at what our customers want and have altered our schedule to provide improved departure times and the extra flights and capacity on the most popular routes.”

Each way fares from Birmingham start from £46 to Palma. All flights operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft.