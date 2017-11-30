Marston's sales top £1bn

Pre-tax profits were also up 24 per cent to £100.3 million for the 12 months to the end of September for the Wolverhampton-based breweries and pubs group.

Revenue was ahead by eight per cent at £1.01bn as the business saw profit growth in all trading segments

The group opened 19 pubs and bars in the quarter and bought another nine with average profit per pub up two per cent. It also opened eight lodges opened, taking the Marston's estate to more than 1,250 rooms.

Chief executive Ralph Findlay said: “We have achieved strong revenue growth and higher earnings, despite increasing employment and property costs.

"Our business has been transformed in recent years with a significant improvement in the quality of both our pub and beer businesses. While political and economic uncertainty is likely to continue, we remain confident that our proposition founded on providing great customer experiences, the very best service and value for money, leaves Marston’s positioned to deliver further growth in the year ahead.”

The year saw the acquisition of the Charles Wells brewery business In Bedford for £55m and further market share growth to a 21 per cent share of premium packaged ale and 20 per cent share of premium cask ale.

Marston's supply chain expertise saw it secure three significant distribution contracts with Punch B, Hawthorn Leisure and Brakspear, totalling around 1,700 pubs.

The group's final dividend was up 0.1p to 4.8p per share and full year dividends were up 2.7% to 7.5p per share.

In the first seven weeks of the current financial year Marston's has seen like-for-like sales growth in its pub estate.

The target is to open another 15 pubs and bars and six lodges in the coming year including its largest lodge to date in Ebbsfleet with more than 100 rooms.

Marston’s, which employs around 14,500, now has a national estate of 1,568 pubs and its breweries include Banks's in Wolverhampton, Marston’s in Burton upon Trent, Jennings, Wychwood, Ringwood and Brakspear

Around one in four premium bottled ales and one in five premium cask ales in the UK are now Marston’s brands.

Its largest brand, Hobgoblin is the most followed beer brand on social media, and in a recent YouGov survey, Hobgoblin was voted the third most recognised beer brand in the UK, behind two global beer brands.

It also revitalised the Marston’s beer brand in 2017, repositioning it to be more attractive to younger consumers under the marketing banner “From Burton with Love”.