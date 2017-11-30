Halesowen-based EBC Group wins national technology award

EBC Group, based in Halesowen, won UK Managed Service Provider of the Year at the national SVC (Server, Cloud, Virtualisation) awards.

Attended by a host of businesses from across the UK, the prestigious ceremony held at the Hilton London in Paddington celebrated the achievements of end-users, channel partners and vendors.

EBC Group’s win highlights its development and expertise in the IT sector, and the services its has implemented throughout 2017, including work with Worcestershire-based solicitors Hallmark Hulme, Shropshire salad growers PDM Produce and property management group Mainstay.

With 2017 seeing a large number of nominations and votes, competition was high, but EBC Group still topped the poll above leading technology names to claim the winning title.

Group managing director of EBC Group Richard Lane saidL "We couldn’t be more thrilled to have won UK Managed Service Provider of the Year.

"To be recognised at a national level is a fantastic achievement for EBC Group, and a testament to the hard work and excellent service our team continues to deliver. This award marks the end of a great year, and we will continue to make 2018 a real success."