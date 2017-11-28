Pallet-Track doubles up at national awards

The Wolverhampton-based firm picked up the Delivery and Logistics Company of the Year and the Operational Excellence awards at the ceremony, held at the national stadium in London on November 22.

The UK Business Awards is an annual event held to recognise and celebrate exceptional business performance, with past entries coming from household names such as Virgin, O2, Barclays and Aldi.

The operational excellence award recognised Pallet-Track as a firm which is “executing its business strategy more consistently and more reliably than the competition, resulting in low operational risk, lower operational costs and increased revenues”.

In a week of celebration, Pallet-Track has also been nominated in the Midlands Service Provider of the Year and Midlands Innovation of the Year categories of the Midlands Business Awards, which will be held in Leicester in February.

The company was also recently identified as one of the London Stock Exchange’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Europe,’ a celebration of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic businesses across Europe.

Founder and managing director Nigel Parkes said: “It goes without saying we’re delighted to be recognised by our peers in the business world. We believe our track record speaks for itself - if you invest in people, they will invest in your business, and a happy workforce is a productive one.

“We go about our business in a socially responsible and innovative way, which has helped us grow significantly, and we’ve also maintained the attention to detail and customer service which has enabled us to build our reputation.

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 13 years, and long may it continue. However, there is certainly no danger of us resting on our laurels.”

Pallet-Track, which was founded in 2004, recently recorded its 20 millionth pallet milestone.