'Overwhelming' vote for strike action by delivery drivers at Kingsmill bakery in West Bromwich

There are fears a stoppage could lead to a "bread drought" in the run-up to Christmas.

The drivers deliver 1.5 million loaves each week to Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco and the Midlands and North West would bear the brunt of any bread shortage.

Bosses at Kingsmill owners United Bakeries have said they are "disappointed" that 80 per cent had voted for strike action, adding that their offer to the drivers is in line with the pay deal accepted by other drivers nationwide.

They also say they have "robust plans in place" to ensure bread deliveries if a strike does take place.

About 130 drivers, maintenance staff and security staff, all members of Unite, were balloted for strike action in a dispute over what the union calls ‘a paltry pay offer’. They are among 400 people who work at the site, Allied's biggest UK bakery.

Although workers have backed action, no date for a strike has yet been set as the union waits for a new date for talks with management

Unite lead officer for the food sector Joe Clarke said: “Our drivers, maintenance staff and security personnel at the Kingsmill bakery in West Bromwich voted by 82 per cent for strike action which is an overwhelming mandate for Unite’s stance.

“Following the result, we have had initial discussions with the company about further talks with senior executives to resolve the pay issues. We are waiting to hear back from the company on possible dates for new talks. There are differences between us over market pay rates and the cost of living which need to be resolved.

“Our 130 members were offered a two per cent pay rise, plus £150 for the year starting April 2017 and the same offer for the year starting April 2018, which is completely unacceptable, as the CPI inflation rate for October was three per cent.

“We look forward to constructive talks with the company in a bid to resolve this dispute, but reserve the right to take strike action, if a new offer is not forthcoming.”

A spokeswoman for Allied Bakeries said: "We’re disappointed that our delivery drivers at Allied Bakeries West Bromwich site have voted in favour of taking industrial action.

"Over the past 10 years the pay settlements agreed at our West Bromwich site have averaged 2.4%. This amount is over the CPI rate of inflation for the same period and consistent with our long-term commitment to paying a fair wage while ensuring safe and decent working conditions for all our employees.

"The current offer we are making to our delivery drivers at West Bromwich is comparable to that which has been accepted by all our other delivery drivers across the UK. It’s in line with the local market benchmark and above the amount many commercial vehicle drivers across the country will receive.

"We remain committed to trying to resolve this situation amicably and are open to further discussion with our employees at any time. Should industrial action go ahead, we have robust plans in place and do not expect to see any disruption to bread supply for either our customers or shoppers."