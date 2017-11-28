Coolair wins four major Midland orders in one month

Installation specialist Coolair Equipment's Cannock office is set to carry out the record set of deals for a hotel and conference centre, a retail head office refurbishment, and two retirement villages.

Its success comes only weeks after installing a state-of- the-art comfort cooling system for a new vehicle operations centre in Warwickshire for an unnamed leading Midlands motor manufacturer.

Coolair is to provide an energy saving and carbon-reducing cooling and heating system for a new 172-bed hotel and conference centre for the University of Birmingham, which is scheduled to open by next summer.

The latest variable refrigerant volume (VRV) heat recovery system from Coolair’s manufacturing partner Daikin will use the rejected heat from cooling sun-facing bedrooms to heat non sun-facing rooms in the hotel at the same time.

The commission from Dodd Group and Galliford Try also involves equipping each hotel room with a low-noise air conditioning unit. Coolair will also install a precise air conditioning system for the hotel’s computer server and housekeeping rooms.

The company has also been commissioned to provide the air conditioning systems for a major retailer’s head office refurbishment in Milton Keynes, a new extra care retirement village in Bedford, and a further new retirement village in Evesham.

Coolair regional director Neil Gibbard said: “Having just completed a successful automotive project, winning four major orders worth a total of £1.5m in only one month represents a fantastic new sales record for our Midlands operation.

“After achieving a £5m turnover last year, we are defying the current uncertainty through our excellent relationships with clients and suppliers, having a highly trained and motivated workforce, and deploying the latest technologies.”

Coolair Equipment, which also has offices in Manchester and Maidstone, was founded in 1980 and specialises in providing tailored cooling and heating services to the retail, residential, commercial, education and hotel sectors.