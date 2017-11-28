Black Country professionals celebrate fourth annual awards at ceremony

Law firms from across the region gathered at the Molineux Stadium on Friday evening to battle it out for a number of hotly contested awards at the annual Wolverhampton Law Society dinner and hear from guest speaker, snooker star Dennis Taylor.

Four individual awards were presented in front of the audience of 175 guests that had been judged by an independent panel including Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership member Ninder Johal, Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Corin Crane, Ravinder Hothi from the Law Society, and Professor Peter Walton from the University of Wolverhampton.

The Professional of the Year award, sponsored by the University of Wolverhampton, went to Philip Haden of Prosperity Wealth.

Junior Professional of the Year award was presented to Elizabeth Handley from Thornes Solicitors. The award, sponsored by No. 5 Chambers, recognises an outstanding contribution to the local profession across Wolverhampton and the Black Country. Hannah Smith, a trainee solicitor in the Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team at law firm FBC Manby Bowdler, was highly commended in the same category.

The Community Champion of the Year Award went to FBC Manby Bowdler, an award recognising those making a positive difference to the community around them, with Wall James Chappell Lawyers highly commended.

Tipton & Coseley Building Society scooped the final award of the night, sponsored by St Philips Stone Chambers, for Professional Services Firm of the Year.

The judging panel said it was impressed with the quality of the nominations and the “outstanding” achievements by those picking up awards.

Alison Westwood, president of the Wolverhampton Law Society, said: “This was a fantastic night of celebrations recognising not just the work the legal sector does in our city, but also the community engagement and support it shows.

“We gathered to highlight the positive contributions our leading professionals make not just to the legal scene, but the wider professional services sector and business community.

“Congratulations to all the winners and the shortlisted nominees, they are all hard working professionals in dynamic and pro-active firms.”