New NEC hotel to target 'younger travellers'

Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality wants to build an eight-storey 224 bedroom hotel near the NEC entrance, overlooking Pendigo Lake. The proposed hotel also includes a bar, self-service dining area, small library and a gym.

Under a planning application to be considered by Solihull Council, it would be built on the Perimeter Road site of an existing car park, but will having no parking of its own. Instead guests will use the site's public transport system or one of its other car parking areas.

Based in Amsterdam, Vastint is aiming to have 50 hotels across Europe in the next few years. For the NEC scheme it is working with Norwegian hotel management company Belvar, which operates Marriott hotels under a franchise. The plan is for the new NEC hotel to be a 'Moxy', part of Marriott's fast-growing youth-oriented chain which already has sites across the US and Europe, with three in the UK and six more on the way.

In its application, Vastint said: "Moxy is a new lifestyle brand of hotel which caters to younger travellers who are seeking a more modern and technologically cutting edge service set within a relaxed and sociable environment. The Moxy brand offers multiple room types in order to cater to the different needs of their intended consumer base, including fully accessible rooms for disabled persons."

It sees growing demand for hotels on the NEC site with the growth of the airport and the exhibition centre, as well as the forthcoming HS2 rail project's Birmingham Interchange station and the city's bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The hotel also has the backing of the NEC. Chief operating office John Hornby said in a supporting letter that the Moxy hotel was part of the NEC's masterplan, which also included the new Resorts World and the forthcoming Bear Grylls attraction from Alton Towers' owner Merlin.

"The proposed new hotel and brand presents a fantastic addition to the site's profile adding much-needed hotel room capacity to augment the site itself and the hinterland including the airport," said Mr Hornby. "The hotel will, together with the Merlin development, frame the Piazza entrance, creating a focal point for visitors and hotel guests arriving on site,.

The proposal will have minimal impact on the NEC's parking arrangements which are more than adequate to cater for the hotel."

He added: "The brand complements the existing family of hotels on site and will offer a fresh and vibrant ambience and experience for visitors and guests."