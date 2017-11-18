M&S Food store bringing 50 jobs to Wednesbury

The Foodhall will open at 10am on December 6, just in time for the pre-Christmas shopping rush.

It is part of a major shake-up of M&S that is seeing more food-only stores opening, while a number of its big stores are closing or being transformed into food shops with their clothing and homeware departments taken out.

The new store on the Gallagher Retail Park will be open seven days a week.

M&S says the 9,000 sq ft store will offer more than 6,000 food and drink products, showcasing the very best of the firm's quality and innovative food just in time for Christmas.

The new M&S Foodhall will also feature a 50-seat M&S Café for shoppers to relax over coffee.

Store manager Steve Law, said: “We are really excited to be opening a new M&S Foodhall in Wednesbury, bringing a whole range of delicious festive products to the community just in time for Christmas."

Mr Law joined M&S just under 10 years ago and has had a variety of roles with the retailer, this being his second store manager position.

He said: "Our store is based at the well-established Gallagher Retail Park, which is in a great location and easily accessible to those shopping or on their way home from work.

Advertising

"We’ll be helping to make every moment special for our customers this Christmas and we can’t wait to welcome the community into our new store this December.”

Opening less than three weeks before Christmas, M&S is stocking the new Wednesbury store with its latest festive favourites including Melt in the Middle Yorkshire Puddings; a miniature version of the British classic filled with a rich porcini sauce, topped with a slice of roast beef. For those with a sweet tooth, the Melt-in-the-Middle Chocolate & Salted Caramel Christmas Pudding is an indulgent alternative to the traditional fruit pudding.

A key part of the M&S Christmas marketing campaign this year is its link up with the latest Paddington Bear movie for both its TV adverts and products such as chocolate Paddington treats to a special edition Seville Orange Marmalade.