Jose Mourinho stuns staff as he stops off to see Jaguar F-Pace roll off the production line

The Manchester United manager will be the 100,000th owner of a Jaguar F-Pace crossover and surprised staff at Solihull by appearing on the factory floor to cast his eyes over their work on his new car.

Mourinho wore bespoke Jaguar overalls to oversee the production of his car and helped the team as it moved along the production line.

WATCH The Special One give his teamtalk to the Jaguar staff

Jose Mourinho arrives to see his new FPace on the Jaguar production line

Jose said: “It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar’s factory and see all the cars, technology and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car. Jaguar is a brand that I have been involved with for many years.

"Back in 2014, I was the first UK customer to receive the F-Type Coupe and now to become the 100,000th Jaguar F-Pace customer is something that is very special.”

Mourinho has been signed up by JLR as a Jaguar brand ambassador for the last three years, one of a string of celebrities linked with the car maker.

Upon arrival at the factory, José gave a team talk to the employees, motivating them and talking about having pride and passion in their work, and the products they deliver.

Ian Callum, Jaguar's director of design, said: “It’s great to have one of the most successful football managers drive the F-Pace, our SUV that has been voted as the best and most beautiful car in the world by the 2017 World Car of the Year jury. Just like José Mourinho, the F-Pace is all about individual style and top performance.”

The F-Pace is the fastest selling Jaguar vehicle ever and is currently the fastest Jaguar vehicle to reach the 100,000 sales mark.

In 2016, Mourinho test drove the Jaguar F-Pace as part of an extreme high-performance driver training experience in the Arctic Circle. José Mourinho mastered the art of high speed drifting and full throttle ice driving on a 60km frozen lake at Jaguar’s extreme testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Jaguar Land Rover invested £127m in its Solihull facility to build the F-Pace, part of a total £2bn investment in the plant. All the car's two litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines are made at the JLR factory on the i54 at Wolverhampton.

The success of the F-Pace has helped build demand for the engines and the workforce at the factory has now risen to 1,700 as further investment doubles the size of the £1bn plant.