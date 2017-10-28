Talbots invests £150,000 in Kidderminster office makeover

Talbots, which has operated in the town for more than 26 years, has sympathetically refurbished its listed Church Street premises to create a better environment for staff and clients as it looks to position itself as a key provider of legal services for individuals and employers in the area.

The former office of well-known local solicitor Charles Talbot for more than hundred years, the building now sports the company’s new corporate identity and will benefit from additional dedicated meeting space, a new welcoming reception and the installation of the latest technology.

It is part of the firm’s desire to grow by more than 15% in Worcestershire by offering access to specialists in Residential and Commercial Property, Family Law, Business Services and Trusts and Estates.

“We are very passionate about our local roots and wanted to make sure our expansion in the Black Country was replicated here by taking on three new experts and providing a new look for our office,” explained Gillian Bowskill, Director of Talbots and one of the leading figures behind the Kidderminster office.

“26 people now work from our Church Street office and we have lawyers and support staff who have hundreds of years’ experience between them in helping people with their property transactions, family issues and in protecting their Estates.”

She continued: “Over the last few years we have also picked up a growing number of commercial clients and we believe this is a sign of things to come as the town and surrounding areas continue to benefit from strong investment and a renaissance in manufacturing.

“Our investment means we have the presence, capabilities and environment to keep pace and help cultivate this growth.”

Talbots has taken a lot of time to ensure that the restoration of the Kidderminster officer has been carried out sympathetically with its listed status in mind, employing specialists to repair cornices, coving, lime plastering and stonework.

It has successfully managed to combine traditional features that make the building stand out with a host of modern furnishings and technology that ensures everyone receives the best possible service.

The new-look office was revealed last week as part of a special opening for over 50 clients, partners and referrers.

Mary Mocklow, Chief Executive of Talbots Law, concluded: “We are passionate about delivering legal services differently and have a desire to grow our business by putting the client first and delivering more joined up services across all departments.

“The recent investment in our Kidderminster office reflects that as we look to grow our reputation as one of Worcestershire’s leading law firms.”

Talbots, which is targeted £12m in fees this year, has seven offices in Codsall, Dudley, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Stourport and on Waterloo Road in Wolverhampton.

For further information, please visit www.talbotslaw.co.uk or follow @talbotslaw on twitter.