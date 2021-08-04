Book on life of a Sutton Coldfield funeral celebrant earns rave reviews

There’s always been a fascination for behind-the-scenes stories, as demonstrated by the success of ’Call The Midwife,’ ‘A Yorkshire Vet,’ and Adam Kay’s book about the NHS, ‘This Is Going To Hurt’.

With her book 'A Thousand Goodbyes', author Ruth Graham

Now it’s the turn of Ruth Graham, from Stonall, whose book ‘A Thousand Goodbyes’ tells of her work around the Midlands as a funeral celebrant.

“But this isn’t all doom and gloom,” ex-stand-up comic Ruth said. “The book is about human nature and its eccentricities and how we celebrate the lives of those we’ve loved.”

The book has already achieved 100 five-star Amazon reviews, with many describing it as ‘Laugh Out Loud’, ‘Moving,’ ‘Touching’ and ‘Informative'.

“I’m thrilled,” said Ruth, born in Sutton Coldfield. “The reaction is amazing. I wanted to entertain and inform, but also to encourage people to make the most of their lives! So then, when it’s over – they can be celebrated fully with no regrets.”

Ruth’s book has already been featured as a pick of the week on the Jo Whiley radio show and there are plans for an author talk at Sutton library Coldfield in the pipeline.

A Thousand Goodbyes by Ruth Graham. Available on Amazon as Kindle or paperback version.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

