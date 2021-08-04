Book on life of a Sutton Coldfield funeral celebrant earns rave reviews

Now it’s the turn of Ruth Graham, from Stonall, whose book ‘A Thousand Goodbyes’ tells of her work around the Midlands as a funeral celebrant.
“But this isn’t all doom and gloom,” ex-stand-up comic Ruth said. “The book is about human nature and its eccentricities and how we celebrate the lives of those we’ve loved.”
The book has already achieved 100 five-star Amazon reviews, with many describing it as ‘Laugh Out Loud’, ‘Moving,’ ‘Touching’ and ‘Informative'.
“I’m thrilled,” said Ruth, born in Sutton Coldfield. “The reaction is amazing. I wanted to entertain and inform, but also to encourage people to make the most of their lives! So then, when it’s over – they can be celebrated fully with no regrets.”
Ruth’s book has already been featured as a pick of the week on the Jo Whiley radio show and there are plans for an author talk at Sutton library Coldfield in the pipeline.
A Thousand Goodbyes by Ruth Graham. Available on Amazon as Kindle or paperback version.