Book on life of a Sutton Coldfield funeral celebrant earns rave reviews

Now it’s the turn of Ruth Graham, from Stonall, whose book ‘A Thousand Goodbyes’ tells of her work around the Midlands as a funeral celebrant.

“But this isn’t all doom and gloom,” ex-stand-up comic Ruth said. “The book is about human nature and its eccentricities and how we celebrate the lives of those we’ve loved.”

The book has already achieved 100 five-star Amazon reviews, with many describing it as ‘Laugh Out Loud’, ‘Moving,’ ‘Touching’ and ‘Informative'.

“I’m thrilled,” said Ruth, born in Sutton Coldfield. “The reaction is amazing. I wanted to entertain and inform, but also to encourage people to make the most of their lives! So then, when it’s over – they can be celebrated fully with no regrets.”

Ruth’s book has already been featured as a pick of the week on the Jo Whiley radio show and there are plans for an author talk at Sutton library Coldfield in the pipeline.