How you can get the Express & Star delivered to your door

The initiative, led by The Federation of Independent Retailers (The Fed), encourages local members to actively promote their home delivery service. Participating newsagents are utilising in-store promotions, leaflets, supported by social media to attract new customers and grow home delivery.

One newsagent seeing early success is Kin Heung of F&N News, based at Wakeley Hill News in Wolverhampton.

He has already secured new orders as part of the initiative and said: "I am always looking to grow my business, and the support from the Express & Star and The Fed with home delivery initiatives is always welcome."

Home News Delivery Month, will run throughout October, though the benefits of subscribing to a home delivery service, particularly as British Summer Time ends, continues beyond this period.

There is no better time to sign up for home delivery and receive timely news without leaving your home, and can include a six day order for the Express & Star.

Mr Heung will provide a delivery service in the Wakeley Hill area. You can simply call in to his shop – or yur ownlocal newsagent – to make the arrangements.

Or if you can also call the Express & Star customer service team on 0800 146540 and they will guide you to your nearest participating newsagent or an alternative delivery source if necessary.