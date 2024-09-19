'Playing with my dad is the greatest feeling ever' – Wolverhampton teenager set to represent England in Subbuteo World Cup after near-decade journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They've since toured Europe winning prizes in competitions individually and as a team.

Subbuteo has wowed kids and adults since its arrival in the 1940s, and is still played competitively today with kids and adults travelling the world to face-off in competitions representing club and country.

It's football 'mixed with chess', as Alex would say, a tabletop football game where each competitor tries to flick the ball - by flicking a figurine into it - into the opponents goal.

And Wolverhampton's own Justin, 51, and 16-year-old Alex, have spearheaded the region's success in recent years, starting a local club and representing the country across Europe.

Together they have competed against other nations across the pond, and Justin formed Wolves Subbuteo FC in 2016, along with Mick Hammonds, Richard Badger and Gage Badger, winning the Wobbly Hobby UK Club League in 2021 and 2022.

Justin started playing in the 1980s and Alex started when he was an eight-year-old, but together they have become a force to be reckoned with on the local scene, and abroad.

Justin and son Alex (left) have been playing Subbuteo together for almost a decade

Justin and Alex have won a collection of trophies since they started.

Alex will be supported by his Dad in his upcoming World Cup matches

Although the pair have competed in competitions on UK shores, they've also flown out to Rome and Gibraltar, landing back home with tales of triumph.

But amongst the glory and bravado, the pair claimed the real victory is the close bond they've developed not just as father and son, but as coach, student and teammates.