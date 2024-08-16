Families flock to Weston Park for the return of Camp Bestival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This week, revellers have been setting up home at Shropshire's Camp Bestival for the return of the four day family festival.

It's the third time the huge event will be held at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border. Its older sister, Bestival, has been running at Dorset's Lulworth Estate since 2008.

The festival will welcome pop legends including Rick Astley and McFly as well as talented DJs and a host of family entertainment.

Bestival 2024. Photo: Ian Knight

Bestival 2024. Photo: Ian Knight

Atop the packed line-up of artists, families can also take part activities including parkour and free-running, paddleboarding, roller skating and kayaking.

Bestival 2024. Photo: Ian Knight

On Friday, festival co-founder, Rob da Bank said: “It was great to see the family rave crew descend onto our beautiful Weston Park for the first day of Camp Bestival Shropshire yesterday!

Bestival 2024. Photo: Ian Knight

"I also managed to get behind the decks at Caravanserai which is always a highlight.

"The weather is looking perfect across the weekend and we can’t wait to keep the good times rolling with hundreds of free activities and the best in live music.”