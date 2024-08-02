Wolverhampton street scene changed by the Blitz

That photo of the lorry in our archives had no information with it, but from the vintage of the vehicle it looks likely that it was in the 1920s and the embossed copyright stamp of The Arcade Studios at Central Arcade in Wolverhampton – it's at the bottom left of the print – pointed to it being local.

The sign on the building in the background was key in helping to identify the location, as there was a firm in Cleveland Road called Fleming & Son.

Fast forward 20 years or so and the same building was engulfed in flames. By then it was home to Sievwright & Co Coachbuilders, according to the sign above the entrance, although 'Triplex Glass Depot" and "Shadow Caravans" are also emblazoned on the blackened facade.

The same scene around 20 years later after a Luftwaffe air raid.

The devastation was the result of an air raid on the night of July 30, 1942.

As you can see, the building was burned out during the incendiary attack, one of the most serious air raids to hit Wolverhampton area, which nevertheless was lucky to escape the worst of the Blitz. A different photo taken inside the works shows numerous cars – not coaches – which were consumed in the flames, so it looks like Sievwright's were coachbuilders in the sense of bodywork for vehicles.

The "Shadow Caravans," as on the sign on the facade, were manufactured by Sievwright from about 1925 and were an innovative collapsible caravan design. The caravan body was split into top and bottom halves, with the top half slipping over the lower, making it compact for towing, improving visibility and lessening wind resistance. The upper half was raised up when the time came to set up the caravan on site.

Despite the destruction the building seems to have survived as there is a record that in 1988 Wolverhampton Motor Services next door made a £160,000 bid to buy the Sievwright building.

These days Cleveland Road has seen both development and destruction. Can anyone say what happened to the old Sievwright building, and when?