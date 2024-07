In 1957, the director of the Old Vic in London took a chance on a teenage girl straight out of drama school, casting her as Ophelia in a production of Hamlet.

67 years later you might have heard of her - now, national treasure, Dame Judi Dench.

That director was Michael Pickersgill Benthall, nephew to Sir Paul Benthall, one of many Benthalls to have called the Broseley hall home.