Two people arrested in Walsall after joint effort from cops and Tesco security staff

West Midlands Police have today credited security staff at a Tesco Extra store, on Wisemore, Walsall, after they worked in partnership to take down two suspected shoplifters.

A 25-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested yesterday evening, July3, after officers from St Matthew’s Neighbourhood team were alerted by security staff at the store.

Both were taken into custody where they remain today as police carry out further enquiries.