The UK's last July General Election: Wolverhampton airman mulls over his vote in 1945
You have to go back nearly 80 years to the last time a General Election was held in July.
Back in 1945 Britain was still at war and huge numbers of Britons were serving in uniform so, although polling day was July 5, in some places it was delayed, and the result was not announced until July 26 to allow the votes of those serving overseas to be collected and counted.
And we've dipped into our archives for this picture of RAF personnel on an unusual perch as they make their choice – a captured German aircraft.