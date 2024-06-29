Murder trial hears how expert was called on after bullet found in neck

Dr Brett Lockyer carried out the post mortem on the body of father-of-seven Deavon Harrison who died after being found with gunshot wounds at a property in Dunstall Hill, Wolverhampton, on the morning of December 30 last year. On the fourth day of the trial of three people accused of Mr Harrison’s murder, the jury heard the testimony of a home office pathologist at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The forensic pathologist carried out the inspection a day after Mr Harrision’s death at Walsgrave Hospital, Coventry, but was hampered by finding a bullet in the neck. It meant a ballistics expert was also needed to carry out an inspection. Earlier in the hearing the jury heard a transcript read out of a police interview read out with one of the accused, a 16-year-old who can’t be named because of his age.