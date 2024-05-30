Police appealing for information about missing girl after concerns raised about her welfare
Sandwell Police is appealing for information for a 14-year-old girl.
By Adam Smith
Published
The police and family are concerned for Jasmine's welfare.
Sandwell Police tweeted: "Have you seen Jasmine? The 14-year-old has gone missing from #Sandwell and we are concerned for her welfare.
"She is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and black sliders."
The police urged anyone who sees Jasmine to call 999 quoting 409342.