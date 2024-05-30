Police appealing for information about missing girl after concerns raised about her welfare

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The police and family are concerned for Jasmine's welfare.

Sandwell Police tweeted: "Have you seen Jasmine? The 14-year-old has gone missing from #Sandwell and we are concerned for her welfare.

"She is around 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings and black sliders."

The police urged anyone who sees Jasmine to call 999 quoting 409342.