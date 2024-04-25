Dudley Building Society gives back £30,000 to support community
Dudley Building Society has announced the recipients of its Community Support Fund for 2024 – with an incredible £30,000 distributed to charities and organisations across the Black Country.
Plus
Published
This year, the Society asked customers and employees to nominate charities and groups who go above and beyond to support struggling individuals within the community.
They have now given funding to nine charities within communities across the Black Country.
Among those to benefit were Steps to Work, Access 2 Business and Life Centre Debt Advice, who each received £5,000.