Tax free salary & accommodation among benefits at airline recruiting in Birmingham - but competition is tough

Emirates, with a slogan Fly Better, is recruiting cabin staff and as one of the two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), if you get the job, it won't be only the passengers who feel like they have been upgraded.

The long haul airline flies to a staggering 82 destinations from Birmingham. They include Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, New Zealand, Ghana, Jordan and Europe.

They are holding two events in London and one in Manchester and Birmingham within the early days of the month but competition is expected to be tough and the recruitment process unforgiving.

Here is what you may need to know about the process for the recruitment day which will see successful candidates living tax free in Dubai with a generous salary and free shared accommodation provided.

First of all you don't need to submit your application in advance, just turn up for the event at Birmingham Airport on Friday January 12 at 9am but you may need to spend the time in between preparing.

And it maybe worth taking a look at who they are looking for, according to their website. All applicants should be fluent in written and spoken English with additional languages an advantage; Natural team players with a personality that shines; At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high and able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements,

They should have at least one year of hospitality or customer service experience, a minimum of high school grade 12 in education and no visible tattoos whilst in Emirates cabin crew uniform.

As maybe would be expected, there is a strict dress code just for the interview process which includes for women, hair neatly tied back and face with full make up and for men, hair neatly presented and face clean shaven – both are expected to wear business attire with smart shoes with heals for women and formal work ones for men.

You will be being assessed as soon as you walk through the door at the event, at the event, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Birmingham City Centre.

All candidates will take part in an introduction session which helps them understand what to expect when working as cabin crew with Emirates and what life is like in Dubai. They will then take part in group activities and undergo an online test before a final interview on the day.

Successful candidates will receive training which lasts over a month and includes safety and medical, hospitality, medical, security and even a full day on uniform etiquette.

Now onto basic salary which is just under £1,000 a month in UAE currency but that is bumped up with pay of £13 an hour whilst working, with an average of 80-100 a month spent in the air, bringing an average pay of £2,165 along with the accommodation, meal allowances for night stops which are already paid for, and free travel to and from the airport.

Other benefits include 30 days of paid leave and one free ticket to per year to your country of origin

So it is certainly a change of lifestyle and perhaps an upgrade but how does it compare with other flag carriers? Dutch airline KLM which has extensive routes out of Birmingham offer a gross starting salary of £2,029 per month, no accommodation but you will be living in the UK and benefits include profit sharing, daily allowance when on location and discounted hotels.

The recruitment process is even more rigorous than the Emirates one. Turkish Airlines, which boasts it flies to more destinations in the world than any other, also operate flights out of Birmingham and the average salary for cabin crew is £3,195 per month worldwide. Currently there are no vacancies for either airline out of Birmingham.

If you are interested in the Emirates recruitment day it takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Colmore Circus Birmingham from 9am on Friday January 12 – for more details go to www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.