West Midlands country house's starring role in new Hollywood movie

Upton Cressett Hall near Bridgnorth will be the setting of a new Hollywood movie

First World War drama Can You Hear Me?, written by and starring actress Charlotte Radford, will be filmed at Upton Cressett Hall, near Bridgnorth, beginning in March.

The Severn Valley Railway and Pitchford Hall, near Shrewsbury, will also feature in the film.

In the mystery-romance, Facinelli will play Samuel, an American officer who is shot while fighting on the front line in 1918 France. The soldier “makes a bargain with the 'Almighty’ to return to his bride in England, until the last bell tolls”.

Upton Cressett Hall owner William Cash said Upton Cressett Hall would be clearly identified and play a prominent role in the film.

He said he hoped that the movie would raise the profile of Shropshire as a visitor attraction, and boost the tourism economy in the area.

"Shropshire has a history in the film industry, being used for films including Atonement and Howard's End," said Mr Cash.

"Hopefully it will bring people to Shropshire, and make people realise what a great and glorious part of England it is so that they want to visit."

He added that Miss Radford got the idea for the film while staying as a guest at one of the holiday lets at Upton Cressett a couple of years ago.

"It is the first time we have had filming at Upton Cressett since the early 1970s when the BBC came to do a drama, so it will be the first time we have had filming for nearly 50 years."

Simon Hunter, who is directing the movie, said: “It’s a unique and beautiful script. A sensual and romantic ghost story set in the dark days of World War One.

"The story deals with loss and how to let go of the ones you have loved. It’s a deeply moving supernatural journey which moves from the ferocity of the trenches of the western front to the haunting beauty of an English country estate. I’ve long been a big admirer of Peter’s work and it will be an honour to direct him in such a moving and poignant story."