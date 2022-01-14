Notification Settings

War book's look at what might have been

By Toby Neal

Some of the key "what if?" questions of the Great War come under the microscope in a new book co-compiled by West Midlands military historian Dr Spencer Jones.

Over The Top.

"Over The Top" explores 10 alternative outcomes to the 1914 to 1918 conflict in all its theatres and demonstrates the role of chance in making history, and the impact of minor changes in altering events.

Among those scenarios looked at is what would have happened if different plans for the Battle of the Somme of 1916 had been adopted, or if the Americans had intervened in the war in 1915, rather than 1917.

Stourbridge author Dr Spencer Jones and Peter Tsouras from Virginia, in America, join in editing the book which comprises a selection of what-might-have-been essays.

Dr Jones is a Research Fellow in War Studies at the University of Wolverhampton and has already authored several military history books.

Peter Tsouras is a retired Army officer and is a leading author of military alternative history, including "Disaster at D-Day" and "Disaster at Stalingrad."

"Over The Top" is published by Pen & Sword and costs £14.99.



Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history.

