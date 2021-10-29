Moth mystery to test aviation experts

The mysterious picture of a single-seater Tiger Moth.

Admittedly it is over 50 years ago now that we first threw down the gauntlet to Wolverhampton's aviation experts to see if they could solve a bit of a mystery.

We first published this picture back in 1969. It shows a Tiger Moth biplane with some unusual features. The Tiger Moth was a basic two-seat trainer with the RAF which first flew in 1931, and some are still in the air in civilian use today, 90 years later.

What is odd about the photo from our archives is that it actually has "Tiger Moth" emblazoned on the fuselage, and also that it only appears to have a single seat, which might suggest that it had been converted as a racing aircraft.

All we can tell you about the background is what we published back in 1969: "This old photograph of a Tiger Moth has presented a Stafford woman with a problem.

"Mrs Elizabeth Allman, of 5 Byron Close, Coton Fields, came across the picture while looking through some old documents. But who took it and when is puzzling her.

"Written on the back of the photograph is 'Graham White, Wolverhampton Exhibition, 1902.' But RAF Stafford think the date is more likely to be 1932."

If 1902 were the correct date, the entire history of aviation would have to be rewritten because the Wright Brothers didn't make their pioneering first powered flight until the following year.

Unfortunately the serial number of the aircraft is not visible. And what is the Wolverhampton connection, if any?