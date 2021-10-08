Wolverhampton's festival of ideas focuses on ‘sharing city’

COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......30/09/2021 Pre-pic for Wolverhamptonâs Make:Shift festival at Gatis Community Space, Wolverhampton WV6 0ET. The festival is about getting the community together to generate ideas for improving the city. Pictured, on the look out for ideas, back left, Adam Billington, James Clarke,Maria Billington, front left, Saffi Price and Lindsay Baker. ...

Taking place in Wolverhampton this Sunday, it aims to bring the community together to share ideas and make positive changes. The festival is free to attend and has been organised by the city’s social lab Wolverhampton for Everyone in partnership with Gatis Community Space in Whitmore Reans, Colab Dudley and Eden Project Communities.

The theme for this year’s Make:Shift festival, Sharing City, will focus on some of the practical ways that communities can unleash the power of sharing, helping to bring communities together, save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Visitors are invited to attend Gatis Community Space from 11am-4pm where organisers say they can expect “a sizzling array of national speakers alongside stimulating conversation and fantastic food”. Wolverhampton for Everyone team member Sam Axtell said: “If we’ve learnt one thing from the pandemic, it’s that communities matter. By pulling together over the past couple of years, we’ve been able to achieve extraordinary things together. But what if we could do more?

“You might be someone who volunteers in a community group or does things in the place you live.” You might work for the council, or perhaps you’re an artist.

“You might be a curious family looking for something interesting to take part in. You might be a student, a school pupil, or a grandparent.

“If you’re passionate about Wolverhampton and care about your community then we’d love you to join us for Make:Shift, at Gatis Community Space, for a festival of imagining, creativity, storytelling and connection.”