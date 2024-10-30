Watch: New facial recognition CCTV system in Wolverhampton detects shoppers' feelings, age, and glasses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shoppers in the Wulfrun Centre have had their say on a new, somewhat dystopian safety system at one of the mall's stores.

Photographer Steve and I were caught on the big screen

Shop Outlet has installed a camera at the entrance of their shop which scans the face of whoever has entered and determines their approximate age and emotion.

Visitors can see a photo of their face, and next to it, a note describing their facial expression.

Shop Outlet in the Wulfrun Centre

If someone tries to enter the shop after being banned for shoplifting in the past, it will show that on the screen too.

Shop manager Gagan says their high-tech system has deterred shoplifters completely – before, he said, there would be two or three thefts a week.

"It's been a month now since we installed the new camera," he said. "It's a security system to stop thieves. My brother is good at installing things like this, and he found the screen and the camera on Amazon. It's because there are so many thieves around, especially in this shopping centre. I've even caught two or three guys once who tried to rob an iron or some bottles. We have installed this solely based on thieves.

Middle-aged?! You can't trust technology these days.

"Since we have installed it we have absolutely seen less shoplifting. When someone comes in they see the screen and they know they are being recorded – that helps a lot with reducing crime."

TikTok user @liaminsidetheballer shared a video to the social media platform of the camera TV and got a huge response, with 256 comments and thousands of shares and likes.

A lot users who commented on Liam's video were against the idea and called it an 'invasion of privacy'.

But shoppers in the Wulfrun Centre said quite the opposite.

The majority of them thought it was a great idea as a deterrent of shoplifting, saying: If you're not doing anything wrong, why worry about it?

Raj Patel from R S News in Willenhall.

Raj Patel owns off licence RS News in Willenhall. He was all for the idea.

"It deters shoplifters when they know they're watching you," the shopkeeper said. "We have had this in our shop as well. We catch them and we know whose done it, then they're banned from the shop.

"Once people know that you have cameras in the shop they're afraid to do anything dodgy."

David Dodd from Bridgnorth thinks there's too much crime and that every shop should have facial recognition tech.

David Dodd thinks it's a good thing in helping to catch criminals.

The 87-year-old said: "I've never been into the shop but I think it's a good idea. It's a good thing, cameras everywhere."

I told David about some of the criticisms surrounding it and that some people don't like the idea of 'being filmed all the time'.

"There's nothing wrong with it," Dave said, straight to the point. "I don't mind it, that's how they catch the robbers and the murderers! It's a good thing."

Mandy Barber and her grandson, nine-year-old Zachary

Mandy Barber, who was out shopping with her daughter and nine-year-old grandson, Zachary, agreed that it should be seen as a good thing.

The 62-year-old said: "It doesn't bother me. It's something that's got to be done so you can keep an eye on customers. Unless you're doing something wrong it shouldn't really encroach on someone's privacy."

What do you think? Send your thoughts to me at lauren.hill@jpress.co.uk.