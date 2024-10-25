Express & Star
Jailed: Man who hid from police in garden after burglary at Birmingham family home

A man who hid in a garden after committing a burglary at a family home has been jailed.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Kris Hession forced entry into a house in the Stechford area of Birmingham on October 31 last year.

He was disturbed by police and was later found to be hiding in a neighbouring garden where he was arrested.

Kris Hession has been jailed. Photo: West Midlands Police

The 40-year-old, of Holford Drive, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife or sharp pointed article and possession of class B drugs.

On October 18, he was jailed for seven years and six months.

DC Leigh Draper at West Midlands Police said: "Being a victim of burglary or attempted burglary often has a terrible psychological impact, so we hope this will bring some comfort to the family Hession targeted."

