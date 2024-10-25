Jailed: Man who hid from police in garden after burglary at Birmingham family home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kris Hession forced entry into a house in the Stechford area of Birmingham on October 31 last year.

He was disturbed by police and was later found to be hiding in a neighbouring garden where he was arrested.

Kris Hession has been jailed. Photo: West Midlands Police

The 40-year-old, of Holford Drive, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife or sharp pointed article and possession of class B drugs.

On October 18, he was jailed for seven years and six months.

DC Leigh Draper at West Midlands Police said: "Being a victim of burglary or attempted burglary often has a terrible psychological impact, so we hope this will bring some comfort to the family Hession targeted."