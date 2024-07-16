Express & Star
Police seize 'significant' quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes from Halesowen shop

Halesowen police have seized a 'significant' quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and car from a shop.

By Daniel Coles
Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, the police force said they seized the huge haul after visiting a store in the town with Dudley Council's Trading Standards.

Images show huge boxes of a variety of smoking goods, some that are suspected to be counterfeit and others that are illegal.

They also seized a car that is 'linked to potential criminal activity'.

Image: @HalesowenWMP/X
Image: @HalesowenWMP/X

The post said: "Today, our neighbourhood officers with Dudley Council Trading Standards visited a shop in Halesowen.

"We seized a significant quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and a car linked to potential criminal activity."

