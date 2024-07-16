Man arrested and drugs seized during police action day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The police action day took place in Erdington on Friday, where various teams and partners came together to address local concerns on the High Street.

Officers from the Erdington neighbourhood police team were joined by Birmingham City Council departments, including Anti-Social Behaviour and Community Safety, WMP Licensing, Offender to Rehab, Litter Busters, Street Pastors, Change Grow Live, and Advance Credit Union.

As well as that, local representatives, Councillor Gareth Moore and MP Paulette Hamilton attended the event and lent their support.

Image: West Midlands Police

Images taken throughout the event show a highly visible police presence, and a community stall was set up outside St. Barnabas Church that provided residents and businesses with crime prevention advice, personal safety alarms, and anti-spiking bottle stoppers.

The day proved even more eventful when police colleagues responded to a burglary in progress at a flat atop a retail outlet on the High Street, leading to a 27-year-old man's arrest.

A significant amount of suspected counterfeit cigarettes, rolling tobacco, and illegal vapes were also seized.

Later, officers seized a stash of 20 bags of cannabis.

And finally - following concerns raised by residents - a bin linked to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug disposal was also removed.

Sergeant James Hurdidge from Erdington local neighbourhood team, said: “My team delivered another successful engagement day on the High Street. It was great to speak directly with local residents and respond to their specific concerns.

“We understand that crime and anti-social behaviour remain a worry, and we're taking action to make Erdington a safer place for everyone.

“I'd also like to thank all our partners who supported this event. Working together is crucial to addressing these issues. Finally, a big thank you to the residents who support us and continue to be our eyes and ears in the community.”

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police, said: "If you have a concern and would like to report it to your local neighbourhood team, please visit our website."