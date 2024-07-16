Watch: Smoke fills Dudley Aldi store as supermarket bosses explain what happened
Aldi has explained the reason for one of its stores filling up with smoke - a dramatic moment that was filmed by a shopper.
Plus
By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated
The branch at Priory Road, Dudley, become overrun with smoke on Tuesday.
Posting on the Facebook group 'Gornal Watch & Info', Paul Reynolds shared the video he filmed, which he labelled 'Aldi Dudley'.
In the video, which was filmed at the till area, the store is completely full of smoke which is so thick that nothing can be seen beyond the end of the checkout.