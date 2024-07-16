'I put off thinking about it until it got worse' Chef lifts lid on lengthy cancer battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 35-year-old from chef from Great Barr said the first symptom he noticed, in 2021, was traces of blood in his poo but then started to realise he was going to the toilet more frequently and wasn’t always able to pass stools.

He was then urged to see his GP by his partner, Nicole, who had been following the tragic case of journalist Deborah James DBE, who passed away from the same condition in 2022, aged 40.

His GP - in November of 2022 - found he was anaemic and gave him an at-home poo test which came back positive and then in December he was sent for a colonoscopy.

Dave said they told him on the spot that they had found a cancerous tumour in his rectum, roughly 4cm long.

Photo: Bowel Cancer UK

A few weeks later Dave’s treatment started, he had radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery.

The cancer was stage three and had spread beyond his bowel so he had his bladder, lower bowel, prostate and seminal vesicles removed. He now has a urostomy and a colostomy bag, which he calls Pinky and Perky.

Luckily, David has been cancer-free since October 2023, and although he has regular scans, he no longer receives any treatment for the disease.

The brave Chef returned to work in January 2024, gradually working back up to working five-day weeks which he has maintained ever since, finally getting back to the normality he was used to years before.

Speaking on the diagnosis, Dave, said: “Like a typical man, I put off thinking about it until it got worse when I spotted the first symptom.”

“My wonderful girlfriend Nicole had followed Dame Deborah James’s story and became concerned about my symptoms, so she urged me to see my GP.

“I’ve always been a fit and healthy individual, I’ve never really been to the doctors for anything before, I’ve never smoked, and I’m only an occasional drinker.

"I work as a full-time chef in a hotel, which is always busy and helps keep me active.”

Photo: Bowel Cancer UK

“As of October 2023, I’ve been told that I’m cancer free and I’m currently under no form of treatment, but I still need to have routine scans.

“The experience hasn’t stopped me in my tracks at all, I’m still young and have a very good future ahead of me.

“My main message to people is not to be afraid to talk about poo. We all do it, it’s perfectly natural and if you’re having issues it’s nothing that your GP hasn’t seen before. Don’t hesitate to seek help if something has changed, even if you’re fit and healthy.”

Photo: Bowel Cancer UK/David J Colbran

Dave is sharing his story in support of Bowel Cancer UK’s Birmingham roadshow to help raise awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

In July, Bowel Cancer UK is bringing their awareness roadshow to Birmingham. They will be inviting locals to walk inside a giant inflatable bowel and learn more about the disease.

The roadshow is visited Birmingham today, and will also be in the city on Wednesday and Thursday (July 16 -18) and includes a giant inflatable bowel, which visitors are invited to walk through to learn about the stages of bowel cancer.

The inflatable bowel, measuring 19 feet by seven feet, about the same size as a family campervan, is an interactive experience to demonstrate the various stages of bowel cancer. A walk through the bowel will help raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, the importance of taking part in screening and good bowel health.

The roadshow is also a chance for people to ask any questions or share any worries about bowel cancer, whether about themselves, a loved one or friend, to one of Bowel Cancer UK’s friendly and experienced staff and volunteers.