Halesowen Lidl set to be demolished under plans for new supersized replacement

The store - located on Hagley Road - will be torn down before a new 1,977 sq/m Lidl store is erected in its place.

The plan was originally proposed on June 18 of this year, which was followed by the family-favourite discount store lodging a screening opinion last week, on July 7, to Dudley Council.

The reason for the screening opinion is to - before they officially apply for planning permission - assess the ecological impact it could have if approved.

It said: "The purpose of this Screening Opinion is to consider the environmental effects of the proposals, within the context of the site and surroundings and to determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment is required."

A response to the proposal was listed on the same day, which recommended that there is 'no environmental impact assessment required'.

The store is set to be demolished to make way for a larger site. Image: Google Maps.

The response said: "Reviewing the selection criteria for the screening of a schedule 2 development from an ecological perspective the development would not constitute an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Development.

"The construction and subsequent operation of the proposed development is not deemed to have any significant impacts on ecological considerations within the surrounding area that would need to be considered as part of an EIA.

"The nearest ecological designation relates to Highfield Park Potential Site of Importance (PSI) located approximately 100m northwest of the development and there are no watercourses within close proximity to the development.

"The development will be expected to ensure that there are no ecological constraints within the site boundary through the submission of a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal (PEA) however it not deemed that impacts would be so significant as to necessitate an EIA."

However, in a previous report two days earlier, on July 5, the council raised 'potential' concerns with the noise that the demolition and redevelopment could make to local people surrounding the site.

It said: "I would take this opportunity to raise potential noise concerns with the redevelopment and significant extension of the food store, given the close proximity of residential receptors.

"The applicant must ensure that a Noise Impact Assessment is undertaken to ensure the development would not adversely affect the amenities of nearby residents, with particular regard to the location of external plant and delivery areas.

"Where adverse noise impacts are indicated, this should be fully addressed to incorporate good acoustic design into the development, focussing on the location of noise generating activities away from sensitive receptors where possible."