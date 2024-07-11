Police stop cloned car being driven by 16-year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, today, July 11, Brierley Hill cops said they stopped the car while on patrol and detained the driver for a search.

While completing the search they discovered that the driver was 16 years old and the cloned vehicle they was driving had no insurance, tax or MOT.

As a result of their findings they seized the car under the road traffic act and reported the driver to court.

Credit: Brierley Hill Police

In the post, it said: "On patrol we have stopped this cloned car & detained the driver for a search.

"Checks revealed the driver was 16 years old, the vehicle had no insurance no tax and no MOT.

"We have seized the car under the road traffic act and reported the driver to court."