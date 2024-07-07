'Anxiety, stress and depression' – Just some of the reasons our region's NHS staff are being forced to take time off

The King's Fund, a health think tank, said the high level of stress-related absences is a "wake up call" for the NHS to address excessive workloads on staff.

All in all, 12,200 days were lost across the region's health service as a result of stress, or issues relating to it.

Latest NHS Digital figures show there were 6,500 days lost due to staff absences at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, in February.

Of the days lost, 1,700 were due to anxiety, stress, depression or other psychiatric illnesses. It accounted for 27 per cent of staff sick days and was the most reported reason for sickness.

It was down from 32 per cent in February the year before, and was ​a fall from 29 per cent in 2019, before the pandemic.

As well as that, 11,300 days were lost due to staff absences in Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, in February.

Of those, 2,500 of them were due to anxiety, stress, depression or other psychiatric illnesses. It accounted for 22 per cent of staff sick days and was the most reported reason for sickness.

It was in line with February the year before, but was ​a marginal increase from 21 per cent in 2019, before the pandemic.

A fifth of staff sick days in the Dudley trust were due to stress-related reasons, there were 8,500 days lost due to staff absences in The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust in February.