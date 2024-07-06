Neigh way! Wolverhampton police discover a horse in their backyard
Police in Wolverhampton got a pleasant surprise this morning when the early shift arrived for duty.
St Peter’s and Park officers in Wolverhampton discovered a horse in the backyard as they prepared for the day ahead.
The West Midlands Police team explained that the horse had been rescued from a road by the overnight team.
We are pleased to report a happy ending for all as the horse has been reunited with its owner.
How lovely the lucky horse was able to enjoy a quick bite of grass before it left.