Wolverhampton school retains 'Good' Ofsted rating

Wolverhampton's Grove Primary Academy has been awarded a 'Good' rating by Ofsted when assessing the education centre again this year.

According to Wolverhampton City Council. the school has put the values of 'honesty, respect and trust' at the heart of daily life and inspectors found that pupils are 'polite and respectful, work hard in lessons and do their best'.

The inspection states that children settle well into school life in the early years, and are 'well prepared’ for the next stage in their learning.

Also, the school has adopted a 'well sequenced curriculum that is ambitious for all pupils'. The school prioritises reading and writing, with pupil librarians, book club sessions, reading competitions, author visits and a book tasting café 'create a buzz' about reading.

Teachers and pupils from Grove Primary School celebrate their Good Ofsted Rating (LTR) Adults; Miss Burgoyne, Teacher; Miss Trainer, Teacher; Mr Salisbury, Head Teacher; Mrs Ivory, Assistant Head Teacher; Mr Price, Assistant Head Teacher;

Skilled staff teach early reading very well, with pupils who fall behind quickly given effective support to catch up, while the writing curriculum has been revised and thoughtfully developed to reflect the needs of pupils.

Pupils with special educational needs or disabilities are identified swiftly and get effective support to be successful in school.

Meanwhile, the school's work to enhance pupils' spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is 'high quality', ensuring they are 'well prepared for life in modern Britain'.

However, inspectors also said that 'some' pupils do not attend regularly, SEND pupils in particular, which 'means they miss important learning and do not achieve as well as they could'.

As well as that, inspectors said that teachers 'do not consistently check how well pupils have learned the curriculum', which makes it 'not always clear how well pupils are achieving and they do not always know what to do to improve.'

Thirdly, they said there are some 'inconsistencies in how writing is taught'.

Inspectors noted that, while staffing issues had hampered progress in recent years, the school 'is now back on track'.

The reports continues by stating that leaders have identified the right priorities for improvement, and work to address these is 'well underway to ensure that pupils achieve consistently well'. Recent work to ensure pupils attend regularly has also had a 'positive impact' on attendance.

Inspectors judged the overall effectiveness of Grove Primary to be Good, with each inspection area – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision – also rated Good.

Headteacher Philip Salisbury, who joined the school, part of St Martin’s Multi Academy Trust, last September, said: "I am very proud that this inspection recognises the hard work that everyone has put into making Grove the great school that it is.

“We are proud to be part of St Martin's Multi Academy Trust and we are very lucky to have such dedicated and professional staff, who work extremely hard to provide a rich education for our wonderful children."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "This is a very positive Ofsted report which recognises the challenges that Grove Primary Academy has had in recent years, and the excellent work that is taking place to deliver improvements.

"This is testament to the hard work of Philip Salisbury, his staff, governors, the trust and of course parents and pupils, and I would like to congratulate them on their achievements."

A spokesperson from City of Wolverhampton Council, said: "Latest figures show 92% of schools in Wolverhampton are now rated either Good or Outstanding, above the regional and national average. In addition, more than nine in 10 Wolverhampton pupils attend Good or Outstanding schools, the best in the West Midlands.