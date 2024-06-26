Police provide update on body of man who was recovered from river

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The body was discovered after emergency services were called to Victoria Park, Stafford, shortly after 9.30am on Monday, June 24.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands air ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene, with the first resource arriving in just minutes.

But sadly, after desperate attempts administering advanced life support, he could not be saved.

At the time of the tragic incident police said there were no suspicious circumstances for the unexplained death, and an investigation was opened which would lead an official determination.

They have since comfirmed and closed the case as non-suspicious, informing the victim's family of their findings.

Locals reacted to the sad scene, with one explaining how 'horrible' it was to think about, while a second local spoke of the park's popularity with local children.

David Jackson, 32, of Jennings Street, said: "It's horrible to think about really, isn't it? We don't know what's happened or why."

William Morris, a student at Stafford College, says the park is popular with children and hopes there were no youngsters around at the time.

The 20-year-old said: "I didn't see much when it happened but there was a large police presence.

"It's bad – it's a popular park, kids usually play on it so I hope they didn't see anything."