'Determined to have more of an active role within the community' Rotary in Bilston help clean up green spaces

Bushfield Court Living PLUS community for people aged over 55 - based in Bilston - sort the help of Rotary in Bilston when needing their green spaces cleaned up.

They asked the rotary group after a recommendation from Councillor Jilly Wildman, and were soon visited by the club's general secretary, Bob Stolz, 72, who went over with a selection of group members to work out a plan to get the space looking ripe and ready for the floral competition.

The renovation included the re-purposing of a herb garden, jet washing all of their patio areas and garden furniture and re-painting all garden benches, tables and trellis.

As well as that, the renovation of the pergolas and bandstand areas were completed and the cleaning of two Roman-style garden statues.

Members of Rotary in Bilston give their time to help work on green spaces at Bushfield court. Pictured, back left: Bob and Sandra Stolz, Andy Baker. Front left: Kathleen Morgan and Brenda Douglas.

Speaking on the move, Rotary President Elect Bobby Singh, 45, said: "Rotary in Bilston is determined to have more of an active role within the community.

"The days of wearing dinner jackets and three-course-meals followed by cigars and brandy are long gone, as are the 'Big Cheque' presentations which are seemingly misinterpreted as donations from rich philanthropists.

"The truth is the vast majority of money raised by Rotary in Bilston is through charity drives and donations collected at events organised by Rotary in Bilston.

"In effect, Rotary in Bilston raises money for other charities and charitable causes whom are struggling in these hard times and we think that people know and trust the Rotary brand through 100 years of immense hard work building partnerships across the world.

"Rotary in Bilston was approached by Bushfield Court following a recommendation by Councillor Jilly Wildman, and after a site visit from Bob Stolz and many eager committee members, an action plan was formulated alongside some of the residents, including a 99-year- old who enjoyed the sunny weather with us.

"It was not a small project, but one which has brought the community together and helped local businesses as well. The residents are very happy, one of them complimented us on the grand job we did.

"To us, we are simply helping our community."

It's not the only community project the club has planned, as they've also arranged a charity walk taking place in June with money raised heading to the Bilston Support Network, which supports families, the elderly and Veterans in providing valuable food packages.

Bobby, said: "It helps people through hard times with food packages and discounted food products, and now has over 1700 members it supports."

The sponsored walk will take place on June 8 at 10:00am, starting at the Civic Hall and finishing at Bilston Town centre.