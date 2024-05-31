One day left to enjoy free activities in Mander Shopping Centre - including the world's smallest zoo!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The world's smallest zoo and a free activity area were put on inside the Mander Centre to keep kids busy while they were off school, and it's proved popular with shoppers.

One of the activities - The World's Smallest Zoo - was brought into the community hub gallery and some tickets have been offered for free so that young children don't miss out.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for kids, but under-fives can view the exhibit completely free while family tickets top out at £25.

The 'World's smallest zoo' has multiple tiny sculptures that can be seen under high-tech microscopes

The zoo contains 24 handmade animals, each small enough to fit inside the eye of a needle, alongside six challenge towers to test if visitors have some of the skills to become a micro artist.

People can watch and hear how artist David Lindon slows his movements and reduces his heartbeat so he can create artwork between the beats of his heart.

Mander Centre has had a busy half-term with mini-golf, table games and crafts offered to families while they shop

Play co-ordinator Sophie Finch with six-year-old Sofia Atkinson

But it wasn't just a tiny zoo that kids got to check out during the holidays, a brilliant activity area was put together in the middle of the Mander centre.

Inside the area sat table tennis tables, arts and crafts and mini golf.