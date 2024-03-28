Wet and windy weather set to continue through Easter weekend

Wednesday's unsettling weather is set to continue up until Good Friday and the Easter weekend as rain and strong winds continue to batter the West Midlands.

The reports come as the Met Office warns of a continuation of showers, longer spells of rain and high winds across England, with drier spells developing in the east.

On the Met Office website, they said: "Breezy with sunny spells and the chance of heavy showers on Good Friday.

"Staying quite changeable through Saturday and Easter Sunday with scattered showers. Winds easing and turning somewhat warmer."

Easter Monday is expected to be especially wet. Credit: Met Office

The group said that the adverse weather will continue after Easter Monday, returning to an unsettled mixture of winds and rain.

The Met Office continued: "Next week begins with some uncertainty, but it looks likely that we will see a return towards more widely unsettled conditions as another area of low pressure pushes across the UK with changeable weather likely largely dominating throughout this period.

"Most areas look likely to see further showers and some longer spells of rain at times, although interspersed with some drier spells in between. It looks likely that a north-south split could set up across the UK."

Due to bad weather, RAC breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis has warned drivers to be cautious when travelling over the weekend.

He said: "With plenty of classic early spring weather over the Easter bank holiday weekend – showers and gusty winds along with some brighter interludes – drivers getting away will definitely need to be on their guard and ready to cope with rapidly changing road conditions.

"Slowing down in the heaviest of downpours on Good Friday and Easter Saturday is a must as stopping distances will be far greater.

"It’s vitally important drivers don’t travel through any standing water at speed, however shallow, as this dramatically increases the risk of aquaplaning and losing control of their vehicles."