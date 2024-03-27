Wolves owner Fosun's profits rise 20 per cent to £540m

The Chinese group, which bought the football club for £30 million in 2016, saw industrial operating profits of £540 million.

Revenue for Fosun, which was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, grew 8.6 per cent to £21.71 billion.

Overseas revenue, including from Premier League Wolves which is part of Fosun's Happiness sector, was up six per cent to £9.77bn.

Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang said: “After more than a decade of efforts, Fosun has gradually completed its global expansion and industrial business presence, anchoring itself in the household consumption sector.