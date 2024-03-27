Express & Star
Close

Wolves owner Fosun's profits rise 20 per cent to £540m

Wolves owner Fosun International enjoyed a 20 per cent rise in profits in 2023.

Plus
By John Corser
Published
Last updated
Executive chairman Jeff Shi, left, and owner of Wolves Guo Guangchang at the Brighton match at Molineux last August

The Chinese group, which bought the football club for £30 million in 2016, saw industrial operating profits of £540 million.

Revenue for Fosun, which was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, grew 8.6 per cent to £21.71 billion.

Overseas revenue, including from Premier League Wolves which is part of Fosun's Happiness sector, was up six per cent to £9.77bn.

Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang said: “After more than a decade of efforts, Fosun has gradually completed its global expansion and industrial business presence, anchoring itself in the household consumption sector.

Similar stories
Most popular